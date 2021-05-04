Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $266.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.20. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $7,739,571. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

