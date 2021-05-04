Lition Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $44,404.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 348.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.82 or 0.06070112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.48 or 0.00558877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.87 or 0.01816452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.00718427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00655775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00097356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00427942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

