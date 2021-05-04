Liquity USD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded flat against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $39.26 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

