LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $337,778.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00075610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.00893981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,744.40 or 0.10315947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00046132 BTC.

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

