Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 5.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $61,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

LIN opened at $284.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

