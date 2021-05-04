Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 32,000 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

RIDE opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,812 shares of company stock worth $5,859,648.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

