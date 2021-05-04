Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $254.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.31 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

