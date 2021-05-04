Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

