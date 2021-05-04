Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 131 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

