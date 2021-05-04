Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

