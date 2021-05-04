Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $382.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

