Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $9,367,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

