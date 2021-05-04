Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.17. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$21.55 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.41.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

