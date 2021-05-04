Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $1.25 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00576190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

