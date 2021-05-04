Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $145.23, but opened at $132.30. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $134.94, with a volume of 1,841 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -146.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

