LifePro Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $331.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

