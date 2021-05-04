Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

