Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
About Life Healthcare Group
