Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.03. 737,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,168,453 shares of company stock worth $194,862,462. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.