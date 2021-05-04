Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.35

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.35 and last traded at $201.35, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.