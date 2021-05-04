Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,160,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $2,793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $40,137,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 294,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,323,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

