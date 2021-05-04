LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $207.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $116.26 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.