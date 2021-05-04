Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

LDOS stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

