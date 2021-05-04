Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.
LDOS stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.