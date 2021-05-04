Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Update

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LGCP remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Legion Capital has a 1 year low of 1.00 and a 1 year high of 7.00.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

