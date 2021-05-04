Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Short Interest Update

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
LGCP remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Legion Capital has a 1 year low of 1.00 and a 1 year high of 7.00.
About Legion Capital
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.