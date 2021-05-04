Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.90. 946,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,767. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

