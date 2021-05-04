Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.