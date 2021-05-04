Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,953 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

