Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

