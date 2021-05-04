Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.50. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

