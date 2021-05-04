Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

