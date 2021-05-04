Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 568 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 176,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 396,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,133,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.