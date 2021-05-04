Ledyard National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

