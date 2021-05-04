Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 4,392 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 807.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

