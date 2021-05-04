Ledyard National Bank Buys New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

