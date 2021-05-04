Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 98 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

