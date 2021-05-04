LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.28 million.

LCII traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. 172,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,901. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.04.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.80.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.