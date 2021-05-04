LBRY Credits Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $92.24 million and $117,340.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

