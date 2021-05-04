Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.63

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $34.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCDF. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

