Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders have sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $877,456 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

