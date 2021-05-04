Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.69.

Shares of LH stock opened at $267.33 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

