Kush Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,334.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $370,966.64 and approximately $13,334.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

