Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,906. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

