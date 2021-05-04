Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kuboo stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Kuboo has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Kuboo alerts:

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.