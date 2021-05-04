Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,633,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,672 shares of company stock worth $3,924,201 over the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Koss alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.