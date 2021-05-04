KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

