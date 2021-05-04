Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Knowles worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock worth $1,812,273 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

