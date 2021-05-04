Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 24,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,975. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

