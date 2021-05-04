KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.59.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $311.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.28 and its 200-day moving average is $282.32. KLA has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

