KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

