KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.