Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGJI stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,659. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

