Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KGJI stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,659. Kingold Jewelry has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile
